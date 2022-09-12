BreakingNews
New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
ajc logo
X

Same ol' Falcons: Blown lead very familiar in the A-T-L

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates his touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates his touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia News
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith gets downright snippy if anyone tries to bring up the past

ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith gets downright snippy if anyone tries to bring up the past in Atlanta.

Yet this sure looks like the same ol' Falcons.

Smith's team opened the season Sunday by squandering a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter and losing to the New Orleans Saints 27-26.

Sound familiar?

Of course, the Falcons are the team that will forever be known for blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season.

Just since the start of the 2020 season, the Falcons have frittered away fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points three times. According to NFL.com, the other 31 teams combined have done that only two times over the same time frame.

“Write what you want,” Smith barked to reporters. “You buried us in May. Bury us again. We don’t care.”

The second-year coach wasn't around for that epic Super Bowl meltdown. Neither were most of his players.

But this performance was a pretty good replica.

The Falcons were up 23-10 in the third quarter and appeared on the verge of putting New Orleans away until new quarterback Marcus Mariota fumbled inside the 5, ruining a potential first-and-goal.

Atlanta was still in good shape when Younghoe Koo booted his fourth field goal with 12:41 remaining to push the lead to 26-10.

To that point, the Falcons' defense had limited the Saints to a mere 172 yards. Jameis Winston was struggling to get anything going, passing for just 56 yards while being sacked four times.

Suddenly, after being forced into a no-huddle, hurry-up offense, the Saints could do no wrong.

Winston completed 13 of 15 for 213 yards and two touchdowns over New Orleans' final three possessions — and one of the incompletions was a spike to stop the clock so Wil Lutz could come on to kick a game-winning, 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining.

“It does leave a bitter taste in your mouth. Hopefully it will be motivation going to the next week,” Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “We’ve just got to finish stronger.”

A familiar refrain in Atlanta.

WHAT’S WORKING

The Falcons got good production out of their ground game. Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 120 yards on 22 carries, and Mariota (12 carries, 72 yards) provided the sort of mobility this team hasn't had at quarterback since Michael Vick.

Smith and Patterson gave credit to a revamped offensive line. “We’ve got an edge we want to play with up front, and for the most part I thought we played with that edge,” the coach said.

The Falcons also looked better on the other side of the line, where they are led by longtime stalwart Grady Jarrett. Atlanta's four sacks were its most since the next-to-last game of the 2020 season.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Falcons were not very dynamic in the passing game. Mariota completed 20 of 33 but accounted for only 215 yards, an average of 6.5 yards per attempt.

The Saints did a good job shutting down Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts, who was targeted seven times but made just two catches for 19 yards. Even so, Smith said Pitts had a big impact on the game with his blocking and drawing extra coverage.

STOCK UP

WR Drake London. The first-round draft pick played only one possession in the preseason before sustaining a knee injury, but he looked right at home in his NFL debut. The rookie led the Falcons with five receptions for 74 yards, including a 31-yard play.

STOCK DOWN

CB A.J. Terrell. Rated as one of the league's top coverage corners, Terrell gave up both of the Saints' fourth-quarter touchdown passes while defending Michael Thomas. That was a tough assignment, to be sure, but the Falcons need Terrell to do a better job of locking down top receivers.

INJURED

RB Damien Williams left in the early going with a rib injury, which forced Patterson to carry the bulk of the running load. CB Casey Hayward was helped to the sideline late in the game, but it wasn't anything serious.

KEY NUMBERS

1-7 — The Falcons' record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since Smith took over as coach. He made it a priority to build more of a home-field advantage this season, but that goal is off to a rocky start. Since the stadium opened in 2017, the Falcons are 15-25 in front of the home folks.

NEXT STEPS

The Falcons knew this was a rebuilding year after dealing longtime quarterback Matt Ryan and taking a huge salary cap hit. A win over the Saints could've built some good vibes. Instead, the Falcons already are reeling as they head into a brutal stretch over the next six weeks that includes three of the four teams that reached last season's conference championship games, plus Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

It begins with this Sunday's game at the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and Https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts to play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts to play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts to play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) makes a winning field goal for a victory over the Atlanta Falcons during the final minute of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) makes a winning field goal for a victory over the Atlanta Falcons during the final minute of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) makes a winning field goal for a victory over the Atlanta Falcons during the final minute of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) hits New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) hits New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) hits New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs after a ctach against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs after a ctach against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs after a ctach against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped short on a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped short on a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped short on a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo, of South Korea (7) watches play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo, of South Korea (7) watches play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo, of South Korea (7) watches play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) makes the catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) makes the catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) makes the catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) breaks a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse (46) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) breaks a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse (46) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) breaks a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse (46) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is sacked by the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is sacked by the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is sacked by the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Editors' Picks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) drives to the basket defended by Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) in the second half of a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Credit: Nikki Boertman

Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract1h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
8h ago
September 12, 2022 Atlanta: A memorial of two patrol cars parked with flowers and notes affixed against a backdrop of flags were lowered to half-staff at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 located at 1825 County Services Parkway in Marietta served as a reminder of the tragedy last week of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Slain Cobb County deputies remembered as heroes
2h ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' campaign has rolled out a round of 15-second and 30-second ads targeting voters who visit online betting sites and webpages linked to the University of Georgia’s top-ranked team. She supports legalizing casino gambling and sports betting to expand the HOPE scholarship and finance a needs-based higher education program. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Stacey Abrams launches football-themed call to legalize sports betting
10h ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' campaign has rolled out a round of 15-second and 30-second ads targeting voters who visit online betting sites and webpages linked to the University of Georgia’s top-ranked team. She supports legalizing casino gambling and sports betting to expand the HOPE scholarship and finance a needs-based higher education program. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Stacey Abrams launches football-themed call to legalize sports betting
10h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
1h ago
The Latest
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Defending champ Georgia downplays return to No. 1 in Top 25
57m ago
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
1h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
Live updates: King and siblings stand vigil to honor queen
11m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top