Sam Massell, Atlanta mayor who drove MARTA creation, dies

Massell's wife Sandra told WXIA-TV that Massell died Sunday morning in his sleep. No cause of death was given. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens lauded Massell in a statement that noted his role in promoting women and minority participation in the city's government as well as his role in creating the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor and my friend Sam Massell. Sam’s impact on our city was immeasurable. His time as Mayor made history in so many ways," Dickens said. The mayor said Massell was one of the “wittiest people” he knew and that he understood the importance of working together and being inclusive. “Sam always said that we can get more done through a conference call than through confrontation.”