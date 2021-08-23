Salvage crews start last cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition

Demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray has been underway since November, when workers began using a towering crane straddling the shipwreck to cut it into eight giant sections — using anchor chain to tear through the hull like a blunt-edged saw.

The sixth mammoth piece was loaded onto a barge and removed less the two weeks ago, following days of delay when the newly severed segment began gushing oil that spilled into surrounding waters and fouled nearby marshes and beach on St. Simons Island.