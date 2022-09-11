ajc logo
X

Saints pull off improbable comeback to beat Falcons 27-26

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates his touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates his touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia News
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by the New Orleans Saints

ATLANTA (AP) — Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining to cap a stunning fourth-quarter comeback by the New Orleans Saints, who overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 Sunday in coach Dennis Allen's debut.

After struggling offensively through most of the season opener, Jamies Winston guided the Saints to three straight scoring drives.

The first two ended with touchdown passes of 3 and 9 yards to Michael Thomas. The Saints converted one 2-point try, but failed on the other, leaving the Falcons clinging to a 26-24 lead.

New Orleans got the ball back one more time, taking over at its own 20 with 48 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

No problem.

Winston connected on a 40-yard pass to Jarvis Landry and a 17-yarder to Juwan Johnson to set up Lutz's winning field goal.

A personal foul on the Saints gave the Falcons a chance to pull out the victory, but Younghoe Koo's 63-yard field goal attempt was blocked as the clock ran out.

It was a stirring start to the Allen era.

He took over for Sean Payton, who coached the team for 15 years and led New Orleans to its lone Super Bowl title before surprisingly stepping down after last season.

Allen, his defensive coordinator, took over, even though his first head coaching stint resulted in a record of 8-28 with the Raiders.

Make it 9-28.

The Falcons, who have seemingly never recovered from squandering a 28-3 lead in the 2017 Super Bowl, added another meltdown to their resume in their first game of the post-Matt Ryan era.

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards, including a 5-yard scoring burst, and Marcus Mariota made his first start since 2019 as Ryan's replacement.

Mariota threw for 215 yards and added 72 on the ground, highlight by a 2-yard touchdown run.

But in the end, the Falcons let what seemed like a sure victory get away.

Winston was sacked four times and threw for just 24 yards in the first half. He made all the throws when it really counted, finishing 23 of 34 for 269 yards.

Landry had seven catches for 114 yards, and Thomas' return after missing the entire 2021 season ended with five catches for 57 yards.

INJURY REPORT

Atlanta's Williams sustained a rib injury in the first quarter, forcing Patterson to take on the bulk of the running load. The Falcons activated only one other back, Avery Williams, choosing not to play rookie Tyler Allgeier.

UP NEXT

Saints: Home opener next Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons: Hit the road to face the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the first of two straight West Coast games.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) hits New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) hits New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) hits New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped short on a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped short on a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped short on a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs after a ctach against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs after a ctach against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs after a ctach against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Editors' Picks
Emma Danei Linek, 17, an Ohio teen last seen at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport before disappearing. She also goes by the name Azari Holmes, or Zari.

Credit: FBI

FBI: Autistic Ohio teen missing from airport seen later at MARTA station1h ago
Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher for the Braves, died in an auto accident Sunday, according to the team. He was 37.

Credit: File Photo

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
2h ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
4h ago
Georgia Tech players celebrate their victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
2h ago
Georgia Tech players celebrate their victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
2h ago
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football is part of political playbook this fall
2h ago
The Latest
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former MLB pitcher turned cop Varvaro dies in car crash
19m ago
Shrimpers, tour guides sue over freighter capsize, pollution
26m ago
AP Top 25: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out...
3h ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
2h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
9h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top