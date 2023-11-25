Saints place Lattimore on IR, elevate Pierre-Paul from practice squad to active roster

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed top cornerback Marshon Lattimore on injured reserve and elevated newly signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul from the practice squad to the active roster.

The roster move on Saturday opens the possibility for Pierre-Paul to play Sunday in Atlanta. But also means that Lattimore, who hurt his ankle in Minnesota in Week 10, will miss at least the Saints' next four games.

Lattimore is eligible to return for New Orleans' Dec. 21 game against the Rams in Los Angeles. That is also the first game for which Saints receiver Michael Thomas could be eligible after being placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a knee injury.