Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi emphasizing change as he tries to prove he's made for the job

“Just a different feel, different vibe,” Rizzi continued. “We had a major change at the top and just want it to feel a little different for everybody and want to keep everybody kind of on their toes and antenna up. That's the thought process behind it, with a lot of things we're doing.”

Rizzi had been the special teams coordinator. And while he'll continue to oversee that unit, he hired former NFL special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf to help him with daily aspects of the job. He also reshuffled the defensive staff to compensate for the departure of Allen, who oversaw the defense and called defensive formations during games.

Todd Grantham was pulled from his defensive line duties and is now a senior adviser to defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Defensive assistant Brian Young now oversees the defensive line and works with linebackers coach Mike Hodges to coordinate New Orleans' run defense.

The offense staff, directed by coordinator Klint Kubiak, remains unchanged. But that seemed to be the exception on a day when so much else was designed to make players feel as if it was their first day of a new, eight-game season.

Quarterback Derek Carr, who went through multiple in-season coaching changes during his nine seasons with the Raiders, agreed that whatever Rizzi's approach, "it just has to be different.”

Carr noted that Rizzi encouraged players to choose different seats during meetings, and sit next to different teammates, just to change their perspective.

“There has to be a new energy because you go however many in a row that hasn't gone well,” Carr said. “It does feel different and hopefully it results in wins.”

Rizzi, a college tight end at Rhode Island, was the head coach at his alma mater before moving to the NFL with Miami in 2009. He was hired by then-Dolphins executive and former NFL coach Bill Parcells.

“That was the highlight of my career at that point in my life,” said Rizzi, a 54-year-old north New Jersey native who was a 16-year-old New York Giants fan when Parcells coached the franchise's 1986 team to a Super Bowl title.

“I grew up idolizing this man,” Rizzi recalled, adding that Parcells became a mentor to him while they were both with the Dolphins — and remains so.

Since Monday, Rizzi has spoken with, and sought advice from, Parcells. He's also consulted Denver coach Sean Payton, another Parcells disciple who brought Rizzi to New Orleans in 2019, as well as Lions coach Dan Campbell, and former fellow assistant in New Orleans.

Rizzi always coveted a chance at being an NFL head coach. He wished it hadn't resulted from his boss' firing, he said, but now he feels compelled to do everything he can in the final eight weeks of this season to prove general manager Mickey Loomis promoted the right guy.

“I'm not going to sit here and lie to you; there's a human element to it,” Rizzi said, reflecting on the encouragement he's received from his wife, five children, his mother, and other friends and family.

“I'm ready for the challenge," he continued. "I'm happy and proud to lead this organization.”

