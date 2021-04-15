Saddler joins race for GOP Senate nomination in Georgia

Saddler announced his candidacy Thursday, calling for patriotic unity. He's the second Republican to get into the race, after Marietta contractor Kelvin King announced his run Monday.

Others are also likely to seek the GOP nomination. Warnock, who defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a January runoff, has to run again in 2022 for a full six-year term in the Senate because he’s filling the unexpired term of retired U.S. Sen Johnny Isakson.