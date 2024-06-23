Sabrina Ionescu scores 26 with 11 assists to help Liberty beat Dream 96-75

Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in SW Atlanta shooting
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points and 11 assists to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 96-75 on Sunday.

Jonquel Jones added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Breanna Stewart added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Liberty, who have won 11 of their past 12. New York (15-3) is off to the best start in franchise history.

Jones made a basket and Stewart followed with a three-point play that made it 12-7 midway through the first quarter and Atlanta trailed the rest of the way. Jones hit a 3-pointer with about a minute to go in the period to make it 27-16 and it was a double-digit game the rest of the way.

The Liberty made 36 of 70 (51.4%) from the field, hit 10 of 25 from 3-point range and went 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Atlanta (6-9) has lost three games in a row and five of its last six. The Dream, who went into the game ranked last in the WNBA in scoring (75.9 per game) and field-goal percentage (39.3%), made 30 of 79 (38%) from the field, including 2 of 12 (17%) from 3-point range.

Tina Charles led the Dream with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added 10 points.

Rhyne Howard (ankle) — who, along with Allisha Gray, leads the team in scoring at 15.4 per game — did not play for Atlanta.

