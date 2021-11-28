Saban: RB Brian Robinson suffered pulled muscle in Iron Bowl

No. 4 Alabama's coach Nick Saban said Sunday that Robinson sustained a "lower body pulled muscle" in Saturday's four-overtime victory over Auburn. Robinson was holding his left leg on the ground after a 37-yard carry in the fourth quarter of the 24-22 Iron Bowl win.

“We'll just kind of see how he progresses during the course of the week and see where he's at,” Saban said. “I can't tell you any more than that right now.”