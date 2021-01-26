S. Carolina looks to extend streak vs Georgia

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. South Carolina has an assist on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three contests while Georgia has assists on 52 of 85 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 75.7 possessions per game.

