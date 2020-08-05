X

Ryu expected to start for Toronto against Atlanta

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays (3-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-4, second in the AL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Braves: Sean Newcomb (0-0, 8.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Braves went 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last season while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Blue Jays went 32-49 away from home in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Atlanta leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Matt Adams: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Derek Fisher: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.