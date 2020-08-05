Ryu expected to start for Toronto against Atlanta

Toronto Blue Jays (3-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-4, second in the AL East)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Braves: Sean Newcomb (0-0, 8.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
The Braves went 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last season while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The Blue Jays went 32-49 away from home in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team last season while averaging 8.0 hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Atlanta leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Matt Adams: (hamstring).
Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Derek Fisher: (quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.