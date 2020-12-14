Ryan's interceptions create area of concern for Falcons

“My body feels great,” he said. “I feel like I’m fresh and in a good spot. I just haven’t played as well as I would’ve liked and that stuff happens. I’m a big believer in process, so you learn from these games where you don’t play your best. You try not to make the same mistakes again and move forward and believe when you’re in those positions again you’re going to create different outcome.”

Ryan’s first pick came on a third-quarter attempt to squeeze a ball against double coverage into Ridley in the end zone. The Chargers answered by marching 80 yards in 13 plays to tie it at 17.

Ryan, who moved past Peyton Manning for the most career yards passing through 13 seasons, said that mistake was one he could live with. But the third interception, thrown to Ridley on the outside, was ill advised.

“That’s on me,” Ryan said. “I’ve got to make a better throw and put it high and away on the sideline and give Cal a chance. Just a poor throw.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Ridley surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his three-year career. With Julio Jones sidelined again by a hamstring injury, Ridley stepped up again to give Ryan a reliable target.

“I like that I did it because I know I can do that,” Ridley said. “I know I can do way better than that. I feel good about it. I don’t feel good that we lost and I don’t feel too good about the season.”

Ridley finished with eight catches for 124 yards and was targeted 12 times, including a 39-yard TD catch on Russell Gage’s throw from the wildcat formation.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

In a similar scenario to those that doomed the Falcons in losses to Dallas, Chicago and Detroit, the defense allowed a long completion to set up the winning field goal. Safety Keanu Neal was defending on the 25-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Tyron Johnson.

“We got beat man to man,” interim coach Raheem Morris said. “We were in a two-man, two-high defense. We played underneath coverage and the guy made a nice outside breaking route. We got beat on a long play. We can’t let those things happen, either. We can’t lose those battles and win a football game on the road.”

STOCK UP

Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell was beaten on a crossing route in the end zone for the Chargers’ first touchdown, but otherwise played well. Terrell routinely draws the No. 1 receiver in man coverage and is getting better each week. Terrell had 13 unassisted tackles to lead the defense and added a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

STOCK DOWN

Todd Gurley is a shadow of his former self and looks to be in the last year of his career. In his last seven games, Gurley has averaged 2.7 yards per carry. He ran the ball just six times with a long run of 8 yards. Morris said Monday that Gurley is still the No. 1 running back ahead of Ito Smith, who ran 11 times for 42 yards.

INJURED

Morris said Jones’ season is not in doubt and didn’t rule out the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver returning this week. ... Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson injured his knee in the third quarter and didn’t return.

KEY NUMBER

97 — The total tackles for linebacker Foye Oluokun, who has emerged as a dependable force alongside linebacker and defensive captain Deion Jones.

NEXT STEPS

Morris gave the team Monday off after the long road trip. The Falcons will reconvene Wednesday and start prepping to face Tampa Bay at home Sunday.

