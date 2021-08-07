Ryan getting used to hearing new Falcons coach call plays

“I love working with Matt Ryan,” Smith said. “It’s very honest and open. But it’s like any relationship. You have to work on it every day. I’m very pleased with where we’re at.”

Smith is the fifth coach who will call plays for Ryan. He worked earlier in his career with Mike Mularkey, Dirk Koetter, Kyle Shanahan and Koetter again. Ryan sees similarities in Smith’s playbook and likes the wrinkles that Smith has added on his own.

“Arthur Smith has coached with a lot of people that I’ve played for in my career,” Ryan said. “You see a little bit of Mike Mularkey in there. You see a little bit of Matt LeFleur or you see a little bit of Terry Robiskie who he coached with. Guys that I spent a long time with. And then there are things that are unique in his own flavor. It’s fun to be a part of that.

“So there are things that are in it that I can recall from other parts of my career that I’m very familiar with and there are a lot of parts of it that as I dive deeper into it, I need more reps. I need to get comfortable with some of those things. That’s what training camp is for is to iron out things that we’re going to do as a team moving forward and get really good at.”

It’s not always a seamless transition. Ryan has to get accustomed to Smith’s enunciation, his volume and the speed at which he talks.

“You just have to get comfortable,” Ryan said. “It just takes time. It’s one thing to do it on the practice field where it’s a very sterile environment and it’s another thing to do it in New Orleans or Tampa or up in Charlotte when it’s going. You have to know what he’s saying without hearing it sometimes. I don’t know if that makes sense, but you just have a feel for what’s coming out.”

They will get another dress rehearsal Friday night when Tennessee visits for the preseason opener. After that, the Falcons will practice for a week in Miami before facing the Dolphins in an exhibition before wrapping up the preseason at the end of the month against Cleveland.

The regular season opener is Sept. 12 at home against Philadelphia. Ryan hopes to be a farther along in the transition by the time he faces the Eagles.

“I felt pretty comfortable,” Ryan said. “I probably only had one where I said, ‘Give it to me one more time. I didn’t catch all of that.’ All things considered, that’s not too bad. I’ve screwed up play calls before. I’ll probably screw up another one or two at some point in my career, but I think we’re in a good space. I really do. I like the start we’ve had the first two weeks of camp.”

Notes: The Falcons took a break from their training site in Flowery Branch to hold a nearly two-hour practice at their home field. ... DE Dante Fowler, who came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, did not practice. ... RB Qadree Ollison and DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner were also held out. ... RT Willie Beavers, not rookie Jalen Mayfield, took the snaps with the first-team offense while Mayfield had taken most of the snaps in camp leading up to Saturday. The team is still waiting on Kaleb McGary, a former first-round pick and a starter the last two years, to return from the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury. ... DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, took most of the snaps with the first-team defense. ... Smith said Beavers and Ogundeji earned their roles by winning their one-on-one matchups last week. Neither is penciled in as a starter just yet.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) runs drills during NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons football fans gather to watch an NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, catches a ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau, right, during NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) plays with one of his children, left, after NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws up his hat to fans after NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs drills with cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks in a huddle with teammates during during NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a ball during NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson