Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Georgia Southern Eagles on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers aims to break its three-game slide when the Scarlet Knights play Georgia Southern.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 4-2 at home. Rutgers is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 2-1 on the road. Georgia Southern is third in the Sun Belt allowing 58.7 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Rutgers averages 74.0 points, 15.3 more per game than the 58.7 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 64.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70.4 Rutgers allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 17.3 points.

Nicole Gwynn is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

