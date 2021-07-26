Russia edges Japan, China for gold in men's gymnastics

They were separated by just less than a point during qualifying, but Russia took command of the finals on vault. Nagornyy, Dalaloyan and Denis Abliazin all posted scores of 14.733 or higher. Nagornyy stuck his landing. So did Dalaloyan, who competed with his left leg heavily taped after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles in April. By the time Abliazin's feet hit the mat, Russia was in the lead to stay.

It didn't come easy, however. Leading by about six-tenths of a point going into the final rotation, Abliazin nearly gave it away when he stepped out of bounds with both feet on floor. Dalaloyan followed suit during his routine.

The missteps gave Japan an opening, and 19-year-old Daiki Hashimoto — Japan's heir apparent to two-time Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura — delivered a spectacular high bar set. He roared after drilling his dismount, the sound of his Japanese teammates celebrating echoing through mostly empty Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Nagornyy, with the rest of the arena watching, saluted the judges needing 14.564 to deliver gold. The reigning world champion came through, exhaling following his dismount before waving his hands to the small crowd.

The Russians gathered around him awaiting the score, and when the 14.600 flashed they joined a raucous celebration with tears in their eyes.

Great Britain came in fourth. The U.S. appeared poised to come in fourth before a messy floor exercise in the final rotation, the only real mistake in an otherwise solid meet for the Americans.

