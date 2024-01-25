Russel Tchewa completes go-ahead three-point play in closing seconds as Georgia edges LSU 68-66

On Georgia's final possession, Jabri Abdur-Rahim missed a long 3-pointer but Tchewa grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled while making a putback with 2.3 seconds left. He made the free throw for a two-point lead. After a timeout, Jordan Wright caught a full-court pass and had a good look at a 3-pointer from the corner, but it rattled out.

Georgia improved to 11-1 at Stegeman Coliseum this season, with the lone setback coming to No. 5 Tennessee on Jan. 13.

Tchewa secured his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Georgia (14-5, 4-2 SEC). Noah Thomasson also scored 11 points. Abdur-Rahim, coming off a career-high 34-point outburst at Kentucky, was 2 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Cook scored 21 points and Wright added 18 for LSU (11-8, 3-3). Cook and Wright combined to make seven of LSU’s 10 3-pointers.

Demary scored all 11 of his first-half points during a four-minute stretch. His personal 8-0 run gave Georgia a 29-23 and he added a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead with 2:24 left. The Bulldogs led 35-33 at the break.

Georgia plays at Florida on Saturday. LSU stays on the road to play Alabama on Saturday.

