Georgia News

Russel Tchewa completes go-ahead three-point play in closing seconds as Georgia edges LSU 68-66

Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points, Russel Tchewa completed a three-point play with 2.3 seconds left and Georgia edged LSU 68-66
1 hour ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points, Russel Tchewa completed a three-point play with 2.3 seconds left and Georgia edged LSU 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Georgia led 61-52 with 5:48 remaining but made only two field goals the rest of the way — both by Tchewa, who scored the final seven points for the Bulldogs.

LSU forward Jalen Reed made a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 2:43 remaining and Trae Hannibal added a three-point play on their next possession to get within 65-63. The Tigers took their first lead of the second half, 66-65, with 16 seconds left on Jalen Cook's three-point play.

On Georgia's final possession, Jabri Abdur-Rahim missed a long 3-pointer but Tchewa grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled while making a putback with 2.3 seconds left. He made the free throw for a two-point lead. After a timeout, Jordan Wright caught a full-court pass and had a good look at a 3-pointer from the corner, but it rattled out.

Georgia improved to 11-1 at Stegeman Coliseum this season, with the lone setback coming to No. 5 Tennessee on Jan. 13.

Tchewa secured his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Georgia (14-5, 4-2 SEC). Noah Thomasson also scored 11 points. Abdur-Rahim, coming off a career-high 34-point outburst at Kentucky, was 2 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Cook scored 21 points and Wright added 18 for LSU (11-8, 3-3). Cook and Wright combined to make seven of LSU’s 10 3-pointers.

Demary scored all 11 of his first-half points during a four-minute stretch. His personal 8-0 run gave Georgia a 29-23 and he added a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead with 2:24 left. The Bulldogs led 35-33 at the break.

Georgia plays at Florida on Saturday. LSU stays on the road to play Alabama on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top