Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members

In House District 156, which covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties, Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons and auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley will advance to a July 13 runoff after voting concluded Tuesday. Democrat Wright Gres of Baxley finished third according to final, unofficial election results.

The winner will replace Republican Greg Morris of Vidalia, who resigned after fellow lawmakers elected him to the state Transportation Board.