Georgia News
Georgia News

Ruffin's 29 lead Jackson State over Florida A&M 91-76 in SWAC Tournament quarterfinal

Daeshun Ruffin scored 29 points to lead No. 2 seed Jackson State to a 91-76 win against seventh-seeded Florida A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 29 points to lead No. 2 seed Jackson State to a 91-76 win against seventh-seeded Florida A&M on Wednesday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Ruffin had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (15-17), who won their sixth straight. Shannon Grant added 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Keiveon Hunt had 15 points.

Jackson State will move on to face the winner between Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State on Friday.

The Rattlers (14-17) were led by Roderick Coffee III, who posted 30 points, five assists and two steals. Florida A&M also got 18 points from Jordan Chatman and Milton Matthews.

Ruffin scored 12 points in the first half to help put the Tigers ahead 46-31 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) and head coach Bruce Pearl walk off the court after losing to Alabama in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

SEC coaches pick Auburn's Johni Broome as player of the year and Bruce Pearl as coach of the year

Georgia football spring practice: The most important player at each position

Georgia should be better off if these players become positive talking points by mid-April.

Georgia baseball’s offense is rolling but pitching is trying to sharpen

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Los Angeles

31m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

1h ago

Jeremiah Fears scores 29 points, Oklahoma beats Georgia 81-75 in the SEC Tournament first round

2h ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?