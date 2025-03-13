Ruffin's 29 lead Jackson State over Florida A&M 91-76 in SWAC Tournament quarterfinal

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 29 points to lead No. 2 seed Jackson State to a 91-76 win against seventh-seeded Florida A&M on Wednesday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Ruffin had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (15-17), who won their sixth straight. Shannon Grant added 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Keiveon Hunt had 15 points.

Jackson State will move on to face the winner between Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State on Friday.