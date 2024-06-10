Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Biden

Breaking: MARTA says it won’t postpone Five Points construction
5 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney, was processed Monday in the criminal case over the effort to overturn Trump’s Arizona election loss to Joe Biden, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office provided a mug shot but no other details. The office of the Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County said Giuliani posted bond of $10,000 in cash.

A Giuliani spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for additional information.

Giuliani pleaded not guilty in May to nine felony charges stemming from his alleged role in the fake electors effort. He is among 18 people indicted in the Arizona case, including Trump attorneys John Eastman, Christina Bobb and Jenna Ellis.

Former Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump 2020 Election Day operations director Michael Roman pleaded not guilty Friday in Phoenix to nine felony charges for their alleged roles in the scheme.

The indictment alleges Meadows worked with other Trump campaign members to submit names of fake electors from Arizona and other states to Congress in a bid to keep Trump in office despite his November 2020 defeat.

Other states where criminal charges have been filed related to the fake electors scheme are Michigan, Nevada and Georgia.

