Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Biden

PHOENIX (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney, was processed Monday in the criminal case over the effort to overturn Trump’s Arizona election loss to Joe Biden, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office provided a mug shot but no other details. The office of the Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County said Giuliani posted bond of $10,000 in cash.

A Giuliani spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for additional information.