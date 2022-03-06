Hamburger icon
Rubio, Yarbrough lead Rapids past Atlanta United 3-0

Atlanta United's Jonathan Lewis, right, kicks the ball as Atlanta United's Miles Robinson defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Atlanta United's Jonathan Lewis, right, kicks the ball as Atlanta United's Miles Robinson defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

56 minutes ago
Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist and William Yarbrough notched five saves to power the Colorado Rapids to a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist and William Yarbrough notched five saves to power the Colorado Rapids to a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Rubio put the Rapids (1-1-0) ahead for good at 1-0 with a header off a pass from Michael Barrios in the 33rd minute.

Jonathan Lewis stretched the lead to 2-0 — with an assist from Rubio — in the 39th minute. Andre Shinyashiki capped the scoring with a goal in the 86th minute on an assist by Lucas Esteves.

United (1-1-0) outshot the Rapids 9-6, with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta United's Jonathan Lewis, front, becomes entangled with Atlanta United defender Alan Franco during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta United's Jonathan Lewis, front, becomes entangled with Atlanta United defender Alan Franco during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta United's Jonathan Lewis, front, becomes entangled with Atlanta United defender Alan Franco during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta United defender Lucas Esteves, right, kicks the ball as Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez covers during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta United defender Lucas Esteves, right, kicks the ball as Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez covers during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta United defender Lucas Esteves, right, kicks the ball as Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez covers during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta United'sAlan Franco, left, vies for control of the ball with Atlanta United's Jonathan Lewis during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta United'sAlan Franco, left, vies for control of the ball with Atlanta United's Jonathan Lewis during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta United'sAlan Franco, left, vies for control of the ball with Atlanta United's Jonathan Lewis during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

