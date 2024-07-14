Ruan scores lone goal to lead Montreal to 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

MONTREAL (AP) — Defender Ruan Gregorio Gregorio Teixeira scored a second-half goal and goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save on the way to his fifth clean sheet of the season as CF Montreal defeated Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Ruan used assists from Raheem Edwards and Ariel Lassiter in the 51st minute to score his second goal of the season for Montreal (6-9-8) and the sixth of his six-year career. It was the fourth assist this season for Edwards and the sixth for Lassiter.

Atlanta United (6-11-6) was forced to play a man down four minutes later after defender Stian Gregersen was given a second yellow card, leading to a red card and a one-match suspension.