Royals take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -198, Royals +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 43-33 at home and 86-71 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Kansas City has an 85-74 record overall and a 40-38 record in road games. The Royals have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.80.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 31 doubles, 39 home runs and 102 RBI for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 19-for-45 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 104 RBI while hitting .273 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Royals: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.