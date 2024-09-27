Georgia News

Royals take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Braves

The Kansas City Royals are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Kansas City Royals (85-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (86-71, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (9-12, 3.73 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -198, Royals +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 43-33 at home and 86-71 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Kansas City has an 85-74 record overall and a 40-38 record in road games. The Royals have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.80.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 31 doubles, 39 home runs and 102 RBI for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 19-for-45 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 104 RBI while hitting .273 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Royals: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris and Schwellenbach shine as Braves down Mets 5-1 in opener of pivotal series
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Albies, Urshela homer as Braves edge Marlins 5-4
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves' run of 6 straight NL East titles ends with 4-3 loss to Marlins
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves topple Mets in opener to pull within a half-game of wild-card spot
The Latest
Helene weakens to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, National...26m ago
Saints career sack leader Cam Jordan adjusting to new role in Year 1441m ago
Georgia statewide power outage map: Check for outages by county
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Deadly Helene speeds toward metro Atlanta with 75-mph winds2m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents