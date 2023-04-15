X

Royals host Atlanta Braves, look to stop home losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
14 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals aim to break their four-game home skid with a victory against the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (10-4, first in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -141, Royals +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals are looking to break their four-game home skid with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Kansas City has a 1-7 record in home games and a 4-10 record overall. The Royals are 3-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta is 10-4 overall and 6-1 in road games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .272.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

