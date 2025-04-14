Georgia News
Georgia News

Rory McIlroy on his caddie, longtime friend: Masters win 'is just as much his as it is mine'

Rory McIlroy has endured plenty of anguishing moments while seeking to snap a decade-long drought in major championships
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, left, is embraced by caddie Harry Diamond after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, left, is embraced by caddie Harry Diamond after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has endured plenty of anguishing moments while seeking to snap a decade-long drought in major championships.

That made celebrating Sunday's win at the Masters with his caddie and longtime friend Harry Diamond all the more special.

They became friends after meeting on a putting green in Holywood, Northern Ireland, when they were 7 years old and have remained close since. When McIlroy decided to make a change on his bag in the summer of 2017, he asked Diamond to become his caddie.

Critics questioned the move time and time again, asking whether Diamond was the best man for the job.

But McIlroy stayed staunchly loyal to Diamond and refused to make a change, even though he hadn't won a major since 2014, before his friend took the job. That made his career Grand Slam-clinching win at the Masters even sweeter.

“We’ve had so many good times together. He’s been like a big brother to me the whole way through my life," McIlroy said as his eyes swelled up with tears. “So to be able to share this with him after all the close calls that we’ve had, all the crap that he’s had to take from people that don’t know anything about the game, yeah, this one is just as much his as it is mine.”

McIlroy called Diamond “a massive part” of what he's accomplished, which includes 40 worldwide victories and 29 on the PGA Tour.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to share it with than him,” McIlroy said.

___

AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Winner Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy with caddie Harry Diamond at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy with caddie Harry Diamond after winning the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy with caddie Harry Diamond after winning the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Rory McIlroy celebrates with caddie Harry Diamond, winning the Masters golf tournament with a birdie in the first playoff hole during final round of the Masters golf tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/ Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Rory McIlroy releases years of frustration and bottled-up emotion with Masters championship

Rory McIlroy checked a lot of boxes with his emotional victory at the Masters on Sunday.

42m ago

Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, first green jacket completes career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, first green jacket completes career Grand Slam

58m ago

Rory McIlroy catches fire, shoots 66 to get back into contention at the Masters

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash Pop

45m ago

No repeat: Scheffler settles for 4th at Masters, but gains 'something to build off of'

55m ago

Day 4 of the Masters at a glance

1h ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.