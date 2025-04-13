Breaking: Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, first green jacket completes career Grand Slam
Georgia News
Rory McIlroy joins elite list of players with career Grand Slam

The list of players with the career Grand Slam that Rory McIlroy joined Sunday when he won the final leg at the Masters
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago

The six players who have the career Grand Slam in golf and the year they won each of the four professional majors:

Rory McIlroy

U.S. Open: 2011

PGA Championship: 2012

British Open: 2014

Masters: 2025

Tiger Woods

Masters: 1997

PGA Championship: 1999

U.S. Open: 2000

British Open: 2000

Jack Nicklaus

U.S. Open: 1962

Masters: 1963

PGA Championship: 1963

British Open: 1966

Gary Player

British Open: 1959

Masters: 1961

PGA Championship: 1962

U.S. Open: 1965

Ben Hogan

PGA Championship: 1946

U.S. Open: 1948

Masters: 1951

British Open: 1953

Gene Sarazen

U.S. Open: 1922

PGA Championship: 1922

British Open: 1932

Masters: 1935

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

FILE - In this April 8, 1935, file photo, golfer Gene Sarazen, center, receives a check for $1,500 from sportswriter Grantland Rice, left, for winning the Augusta National Invitation Tournament in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

