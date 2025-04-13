Rory McIlroy joins elite list of players with career Grand Slam

The six players who have the career Grand Slam in golf and the year they won each of the four professional majors:
Rory McIlroy
U.S. Open: 2011
PGA Championship: 2012
British Open: 2014
Masters: 2025
Tiger Woods
Masters: 1997
PGA Championship: 1999
U.S. Open: 2000
British Open: 2000
Jack Nicklaus
U.S. Open: 1962
Masters: 1963
PGA Championship: 1963
British Open: 1966
Gary Player
British Open: 1959
Masters: 1961
PGA Championship: 1962
U.S. Open: 1965
Ben Hogan
PGA Championship: 1946
U.S. Open: 1948
Masters: 1951
British Open: 1953
Gene Sarazen
U.S. Open: 1922
PGA Championship: 1922
British Open: 1932
Masters: 1935
