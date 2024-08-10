Georgia News

Rookie Michael Penix Jr. has good start for Falcons in 20-13 loss to Dolphins in preseason opener

Atlanta rookie Michael Penix Jr. completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards in the Falcons’ 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) aims a pass during the first half of a pre season NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) aims a pass during the first half of a pre season NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta rookie Michael Penix Jr. completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Penix, the former Washington star drafted eighth overall, started and played the first five drives. He connected with receiver Chris Blair on a 41-yard pass down the sideline midway through the first quarter for his longest completion.

Penix directed two drives that ended in scores — Younghoe Koo’s 39-yard field goal and Carlos Washington’s 1-yard touchdown run. Taylor Heinicke replaced Penix with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill were among the veterans who weren't in uniform for Miami. Tagovailoa signed a four-year extension, and Hill had his contract restructured during training camp.

Jason Sanders kicked field goals of 58 and 47 yards for the Dolphins, who took the lead for good with 14 straight points in the second quarter.

Skylar Thompson’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. tied it at 10. Jaylen Wright then ran it in from 6 yards after linebacker Isaiah Mack recovered Heinicke's fumbled snap.

Sanders and Koo converted field goals in the third quarter before Atlanta twice turned it over on downs inside the Miami 10 in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons initially plan to utilize Penix as an understudy to veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year deal in the offseason.

It is undetermined whether Cousins will take snaps during the preseason as he recovers from an Achilles injury that sidelined him the final nine games last season. Cousins has participated in Atlanta’s training camp, including the two joint practices with Miami at the Dolphins’ facility this week.

While Penix played, edge rusher Chop Robinson, the Dolphins’ first-round pick, was not in uniform.

INJURIES

Falcons: Safety DeMarcco Hellams was carted off the field because of a left leg injury early in the first quarter. ... Linebacker Bralen Trice needed assistance walking off the field and favoring his left leg.

Dolphins: Offensive tackle Kion Smith needed attention from training staff as he favored his left knee but walked off the field. ... Linebacker Grayson Murphy didn’t return after an apparent right leg injury.

UP NEXT

Falcons: At Baltimore on Aug. 17.

Dolphins: Host Washington on Aug. 17.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Nathan Rourke (16) runs with the ball during the second half of a pre season NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watches the game from the sidelines during the second half of a pre season NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks the sideline during the second half of a pre season NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) is assisted on the field during the second half of a pre season NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins watches the game from the sidelines during the second half of a pre season NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Isaiah Mack (97) recovers a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of a pre season NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons play during the first half of a pre season NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) runs with the football ahead of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin (45) during the first half of a pre season NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a pre season NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips watches the game from the sidelines during the first half of a pre season NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: Marta Lavandler/AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

