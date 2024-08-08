Rookie Jackson Chourio hits 2 home runs, Brewers win 16-7 to sweep the Braves

Atlanta's Austin Riley went 2 for 5 with a three-run homer, and Marcell Ozuna was 2 for 4 with two RBIs that included a 440-foot solo homer to left field.

Right-hander Frankie Montas pitched the first four innings for the Brewers, running into trouble in the third inning when Riley homered, but otherwise was nearly unhittable. His first five outs came on strikeouts, and he finished with seven Ks while allowing just two hits.

Right-hander Elvis Peguero (7-3) relieved Montas and picked up the victory, pitching a hitless fifth inning with one strikeout and one walk.

It was quite a contrast for Braves right-hander Charlie Morton, who allowed six runs to score in the first two innings with all on two outs. Morton (6-7) left after 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and eights runs — all earned. He also gave up a career-worst four homers.

Infielder Luke Williams pitched the final two innings for the Braves, giving up four hits and two runs.

The Brewers took an 8-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning before Riley answered with his line-drive homer to left field. Milwaukee ended just about any doubts with five runs in the top of the fifth, with Chourio and Bauers each delivering two-run homers, to make it a 13-3 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Edwin Rosario, the 2021 NL Championship Series, was designated for assignment. He struggled since that postseason, and between the Braves and Washington Nationals this season, Rosario was batting .175. The Braves also called up RHP Parker Dunshee and OF Eli White and sent LHP Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett. Dunshee made his major league debut in the third inning.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Aaron Civale (2-8, 5.14) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Cincinnati on Friday. It's the beginning of a season-long 10-game homestand. The Braves open a three-game series at Colorado on Friday, but a starter has not been announced.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

