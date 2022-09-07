Roofing company GAF plans $146M Georgia plant, hiring 135

The company said it chose Valdosta because of its vicinity to highway and railways, available workers and its location relative to other GAF operations. GAF already has other locations in Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming that employ a total of 225 people.

Company spokesperson Joe Perri said it was too early to say how much employees will earn.

GAF could get more than $13.5 million worth of incentives to locate in Valdosta. That includes 130 acres (52.6 hectares) of free land worth $3.25 million and 12 years of property tax abatements with estimated savings of $7.9 million, said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority. The company would also be eligible for a state income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from state income taxes, up to $2.36 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 a year.

It's unclear whether the company will emit air or water pollution. Perri said he facility would “meet or exceed” pollution control permit requirements.