Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering

Ogiekpolor then laundered the money using other accounts, including dozens overseas, the statement said.

Some of the money came from romance scams; fraudsters created fake online dating profiles and targeted vulnerable individuals who had significant financial assets, such as retired widows or widowers.

Multiple victims, mainly women, testified that they had met strangers online and were convinced over the course of months that they were in romantic relationships, despite never meeting the men in person. Often the scammers claimed they wanted to start a life with their victims, but that it couldn't happen until an issue was resolved that required a large amount of cash.

U.S. District Judge William Ray II in Atlanta sentenced Ogiekpolor, 46, to 25 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

A hearing to determine the amount of restitution that Ogiekpolor must pay will be scheduled for a later date.