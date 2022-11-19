Rodgers shares lead at Sea Island with another chance to win

Rodgers hit the reset button after last season ended in August, setting up a plan with swing coach Jeff Smith that entails making incremental improvements. It appears to be working. He tied for third in Bermuda three weeks ago and has been a steady presence during the fall events.

Rodgers was the top-ranked amateur in the world his final year at Stanford. He is making his 226th start on the PGA Tour and still searching for his first win.

It didn't take long to get in the mix. He holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole, stuffed his approach to 6 feet on the tough 14th, made an 8-foot birdie on the par-5 15th and capped off his run with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

“I feel like I put together a tiny offseason with my coach, Jeff Smith. We really put a good plan together,” Rodgers said. “I've been feeling more comfortable. It's a hard game, and it's always nice to see hard work pay off.”

Eight of the top players on the leaderboard have yet to win on the PGA Tour.

Theegala certainly had his chances during his rookie year that saw him reach the Tour Championship. Taylor Pendrith (65) got plenty of experience playing his first Presidents Cup in September. Taylor Montgomery has had a strong start to his rookie season with five finishes in the top 15. He already is up to No. 65 in the world.

Martin's lone PGA Tour victory was eight years ago in Las Vegas.

Adam Svensson of Canada made the biggest move with a 62, including an eagle on the par-5 15th hole, putting him one shot behind along with Theegala and Andrew Putnam, who also shared the 36-hole lead. He saved par from a bunker on the last hole for a 69.

