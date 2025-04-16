Georgia News
Roden hits first career home run, Santander adds 3-run homer as Blue Jays beat Braves 6-3

Alan Roden hit his first career home run, Anthony Santander also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden (18) hits his first career home run against the Atlanta Braves during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden (18) hits his first career home run against the Atlanta Braves during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)
By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Alan Roden hit his first career home run, Anthony Santander also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays hit more than one home run in a game for the first time this season. Toronto has 11 homers in 18 games. Their opponents have 24.

Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out six over six innings to win for the first time in three starts. Gausman allowed two runs and six hits, including two home runs.

Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies all hit solo homers but the Braves failed to win consecutive games. Atlanta beat Toronto 8-4 on Monday.

Atlanta’s Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1) lost for the first time in four starts. The right-hander allowed six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings and saw his ERA rise from 0.45 to 2.55.

Riley capped an 11-pitch battle with Gausman in the first inning with his fifth homer and third in five at bats. Riley homered twice Monday.

Roden doubled and scored on Guerrero’s fielder’s choice in the third.

Olson's homer in the sixth was his second. Albies homered off Chad Green in the ninth, his fourth.

Key moment

Roden broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run shot off Schwellenbach in the fifth. Bo Bichette doubled, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked and Santander followed with a three-run homer, his second, to cap the five-run inning.

Key stat

Santander gave the Blue Jays their first three-run homer of 2025. Seven of Toronto’s first nine homers were solo shots.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Strider is expected to be activated off the injured list Wednesday to face Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98). Strider has been sidelined since an April 2024 surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He led the majors in wins (20) and strikeouts (281) in 2023.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander (25) cracks a bat against the Atlanta Braves during second inning MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta Braves infielder Austin Riley (left) celebrates a home run with Sean Murphy in first inning MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto on Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta Braves Nick Allen (back) is tagged out by Toronto Blue Jays Andres Gimenez during third inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander (25) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander (left) celebrates hitting a home run with first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. against the Atlanta Braves during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden (18) celebrates his first career home run against the Atlanta Braves during fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

