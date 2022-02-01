Hamburger icon
Rode scores 13 to carry Liberty over Kennesaw St. 65-50

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kyle Rode had 13 points and eight rebounds as Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 65-50

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Rode registered 13 points and eight rebounds as Liberty beat Kennesaw State 65-50 on Monday night.

Darius McGhee had 16 points for Liberty (15-7, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Shiloh Robinson added 14 points. Blake Preston had 10 points.

Keegan McDowell, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Flames, had 3 points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

After Liberty outscored Kennesaw State 36-21 in the first half, both teams scored 29 in the second as the road team clinched the victory. The Owls' 21 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Spencer Rodgers had 10 points for the Owls (9-12, 4-4).





