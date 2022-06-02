ajc logo
Rockies take on the Braves after Rodgers' 3-home run game

By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves after Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs on Wednesday in a 13-12 win over the Marlins

Atlanta Braves (24-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-27, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-5, 5.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves after Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs on Wednesday in a 13-12 win over the Marlins.

Colorado has a 23-27 record overall and a 16-12 record in home games. The Rockies have a 15-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 24-27 overall and 10-13 on the road. The Braves have a 23-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 10 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Rockies. Jose Iglesias is 13-for-35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has six home runs, 33 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .258 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 16-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

