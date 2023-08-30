Rockies take home losing streak into matchup against the Braves

The Colorado Rockies look to end their three-game home slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
X

Atlanta Braves (86-45, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-83, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Darius Vines (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -247, Rockies +200; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Colorado has a 28-35 record at home and a 49-83 record overall. The Rockies have a 22-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta is 86-45 overall and 42-23 on the road. The Braves have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.81.

The teams play Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Braves are up 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 22 home runs while slugging .460. Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-38 with three doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Braves: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

UPDATE: I-285 West in Dunwoody reopens after extreme flooding7h ago

Credit: AP

Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears
12h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
11h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
11h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Key moments from Mark Meadows’ Atlanta hearing
13h ago
The Latest
Hurricane Idalia strengthens to a dangerous Category 3 storm as it steams toward...
3h ago
Marcel Ozuna hits 30th homer, MLB-leading Braves beat Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21...
4h ago
11 taken to hospital as Delta jetliner hits turbulence near Atlanta airport
5h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
22h ago
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
6h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top