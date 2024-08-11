Rockies score 7 runs in the 8th in come-from-behind 9-8 win over the Braves

Blackmon and Brendan Rodgers each had two RBIs for Colorado, which had lost four of its previous six games.

Josh Rogers (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run in 1 2/3 relief innings while Victor Vodnik earned his eighth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Joe Jiménez (1-4) took the loss for the Braves, giving up four hits and three earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning. It was his second blown save of the season.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (3-5) left the game in the top of the fourth inning after being looked at by a team trainer. He allowed three earned runs and four hits, two of which were homers, in 3 2/3 innings.

Jorge Soler had two home runs for the Braves, his 15th and 16th of the season, while Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep. Orlando Arcia had four hits for Atlanta, all of them singles.

Braves right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach gave up two earned runs and struck out seven across six innings in his 12th career start. With a walk to Michael Toglia in the fifth inning, the 24-year-old rookie’s run of 27 consecutive innings without a walk was snapped. It had been the longest such streak in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Placed RHP Dakota Hudson (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day injured list and selected the contract of LHP Josh Rogers from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Braves: OF Eddie Rosario elected for free agency, declining his assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA) will face off against RHP Brandon Pfaadt (6-6, 3.92) and the host Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.75 ERA) will take the mound against the host Giants and LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP