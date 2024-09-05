Rockies look to end 3-game skid, play the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -283, Rockies +229; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to break a three-game skid with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 76-63 record overall and a 38-28 record in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Colorado has a 51-89 record overall and a 19-52 record on the road. The Rockies have a 33-65 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 37 home runs, 61 walks and 98 RBI while hitting .305 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13-for-40 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies with 22 home runs while slugging .472. Ryan McMahon is 11-for-41 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .226 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (head), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.