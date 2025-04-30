Georgia News
Rockies host the Braves on home losing streak

The Colorado Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves looking to break a five-game home skid
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (14-15, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-25, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (1-3, 7.91 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -220, Rockies +182; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to break their five-game home losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Colorado is 4-25 overall and 3-11 in home games. The Rockies are 2-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 14-15 record overall and a 6-12 record on the road. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with five home runs while slugging .479. Jordan Beck is 12-for-33 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has three doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-44 with five doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .194 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 8-2, .297 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Braves win 6-3 to hand Rockies their 7th straight loss and drop them to MLB-worst 4-24

Michael Harris II drives in 3 runs and the Braves defeat the Rockies for their 16th loss in 17 games

Braves overcome Suárez's 4 HRs, rally for 8-7, 10-inning victory over the D-backs

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Georgia Cash 4 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Georgia Cash 3 Night

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.