Rockies host the Braves on home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (14-15, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-25, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (1-3, 7.91 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -220, Rockies +182; over/under is 11 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to break their five-game home losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.
Colorado is 4-25 overall and 3-11 in home games. The Rockies are 2-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Atlanta has a 14-15 record overall and a 6-12 record on the road. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.
The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with five home runs while slugging .479. Jordan Beck is 12-for-33 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.
Marcell Ozuna has three doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-44 with five doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .194 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 26 runs
Braves: 8-2, .297 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs
INJURIES: Rockies: Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
