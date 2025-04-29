Rockies bring 7-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -198, Rockies +164; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Colorado is 4-24 overall and 3-10 at home. The Rockies have gone 2-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 5-12 record on the road and a 13-15 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .401.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .280 for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 11-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 7-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .198 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves: 8-2, .287 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kristopher Lee Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.