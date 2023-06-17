X

Rockies bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies aim to break their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves

Colorado Rockies (29-43, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-26, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (4-1, 2.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -298, Rockies +242; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup with the Atlanta Braves as losers of three straight games.

Atlanta has a 44-26 record overall and a 22-15 record in home games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .265, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has gone 13-24 in road games and 29-43 overall. The Rockies are 23-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 15 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .327 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 16-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 13-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .298 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Cobb students can't order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
