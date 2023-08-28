Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Braves

The Colorado Rockies start a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday
Atlanta Braves (84-45, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-81, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.48 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -241, Rockies +195; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 28-33 record in home games and a 49-81 record overall. The Rockies have a 34-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta is 84-45 overall and 40-23 on the road. Braves hitters are batting a collective .274, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Monday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 50 extra base hits (26 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs). Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .596. Marcell Ozuna is 16-for-35 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .272 batting average, 6.07 ERA, even run differential

Braves: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

