Robinson scores 21, Kennesaw State defeats Central Arkansas

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Demond Robinson’s 21 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Central Arkansas 82-66 in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Saturday

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Demond Robinson's 21 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Central Arkansas 82-66 in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Saturday.

Robinson had six rebounds for the Owls (9-5). Chris Youngblood scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Brandon Stroud added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Camren Hunter led the way for the Bears (5-9) with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play on Monday. Kennesaw State hosts Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas hosts FGCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

