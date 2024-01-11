Robinson scores 19, Kennesaw State defeats Stetson 88-70

Led by Demond Robinson's 19 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Stetson Hatters 88-70 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Demond Robinson had 19 points in Kennesaw State's 88-70 victory against Stetson on Wednesday night.

Robinson added eight rebounds for the Owls (11-5, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jamel King scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Blackmon led the Hatters (10-7, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Josh Smith added 10 points and six rebounds for Stetson. In addition, Alec Oglesby finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

