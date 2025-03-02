Robinson puts up 28 as Mercer takes down Western Carolina 81-69

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson's 28 points helped Mercer defeat Western Carolina 81-69 in the regular season finale on Saturday.
Robinson also had five rebounds for the Bears (13-18, 6-12 Southern Conference). Alex Holt scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Laurynas Vaistaras finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.
The Catamounts (8-21, 4-14) were led in scoring by Bernard Pelote, who finished with 17 points. Western Carolina also got 15 points and 11 rebounds from Marcus Kell. Cord Stansberry finished with 12 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
