Robinson puts up 28 as Mercer takes down Western Carolina 81-69

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson's 28 points helped Mercer defeat Western Carolina 81-69 in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Robinson also had five rebounds for the Bears (13-18, 6-12 Southern Conference). Alex Holt scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Laurynas Vaistaras finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Catamounts (8-21, 4-14) were led in scoring by Bernard Pelote, who finished with 17 points. Western Carolina also got 15 points and 11 rebounds from Marcus Kell. Cord Stansberry finished with 12 points.