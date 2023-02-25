X
Dark Mode Toggle

Robinson leads Kennesaw State past Central Arkansas 72-56

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Demond Robinson's 13 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 72-56

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Demond Robinson had 13 points in Kennesaw State's 72-56 victory over Central Arkansas on Friday night.

Robinson was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Owls (23-8, 15-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden was 5 of 12 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

Eddy Kayouloud led the way for the Bears (9-22, 4-14) with 20 points and two steals. Camren Hunter added 20 points for Central Arkansas. In addition, Elias Cato finished with four points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies7h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
17h ago

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal
9h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘How do I go through it twice?’ Mom pleads for help after losing 2 to gun violence
6h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘How do I go through it twice?’ Mom pleads for help after losing 2 to gun violence
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at North Avenue MARTA station
7m ago
The Latest
James Madison knocks off Georgia State 90-69
1h ago
Hawks pull away in 1st half, rout Cavaliers 136-119
1h ago
Georgia Southern defeats Appalachian State 73-64
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
7h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top