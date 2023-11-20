Robinson hits game-winner as Kennesaw State defeats Northeastern 79-77

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Demond Robinson hit the game-winning jumper in the final second and Terrell Burden scored 24 points as Kennesaw State beat Northeastern 79-77 on Monday at the Townebank Holiday Classic hosted by East Carolina.

Robinson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds for the Owls (4-1). RJ Johnson finished with 12 points.

Luka Sakota led the way for the Huskies (2-3) with 23 points. Rashad King added 18 points and three steals for Northeastern. Masai Troutman also had 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.