Robertson's 23 lead Mercer over Winthrop 77-68

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Kamar Robertson scored 23 points as Mercer beat Winthrop 77-68 on Saturday.

Robertson also added five rebounds for the Bears (2-2). David Craig added 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Jah Quinones shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Sin'Cere McMahon led the way for the Eagles (2-3) with 24 points. Kelton Talford added 14 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop. Toneari Lane also recorded 14 points.

Up next for Mercer is a matchup Monday with Florida State on the road. Winthrop takes on Southern Miss on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

