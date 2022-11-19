ajc logo
X

Roberts scores 20 points, leads Georgia over Bucknell 65-61

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Terry Roberts had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Georgia held off a late rally from Bucknell for a 65-61 victory

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Georgia held off a late rally from Bucknell for a 65-61 victory on Friday night.

Bucknell used a 9-1 surge, capped by Xander Rice's 3-pointer, to pull within four points with a minute remaining. The teams traded a pair of free throws before the Bison forced a turnover that led to an Andre Screen dunk, cutting their deficit to 63-61 with eight seconds to go. Justin Hill then made two free throws to seal it for Georgia.

Bucknell shot better from the floor, 44% compared to the 33%, but Georgia made 23 of 26 free throws and had 15 offensive rebounds.

Roberts was 7 of 20 from the floor and made two 3-pointers. Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 10 points for Georgia (3-1).

Rice scored 19 points for Bucknell (2-2). Screen and Alex Timmerman added 10 points for the Bison.

The Bulldogs pulled away from a 39-all tie with a 16-2 run for a 55-41 lead about 12 minutes into the second half. Abdur-Rahim and Roberts each scored five points with a 3-pointer during the stretch.

It was the third meeting between the teams but the first since the 1991-92 season. Georgia has won all three.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia5h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
6h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
6h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
5h ago
The Latest
Friday's Scores
33m ago
Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
6h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
11h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top