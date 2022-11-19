Roberts scores 20 points, leads Georgia over Bucknell 65-61

Bucknell used a 9-1 surge, capped by Xander Rice's 3-pointer, to pull within four points with a minute remaining. The teams traded a pair of free throws before the Bison forced a turnover that led to an Andre Screen dunk, cutting their deficit to 63-61 with eight seconds to go. Justin Hill then made two free throws to seal it for Georgia.

Bucknell shot better from the floor, 44% compared to the 33%, but Georgia made 23 of 26 free throws and had 15 offensive rebounds.