Roberts leads Georgia St. past High Point 74-66 in OT

Georgia News
42 minutes ago
Justin Roberts had 25 points as Georgia State beat High Point 74-66 in overtime in the Legends Classic-Subregional

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Justin Roberts had 25 points as Georgia State beat High Point 74-66 in overtime in the Legends Classic-Subregional on Sunday.

Kane Williams added 21 points for Georgia State. Williams also had 11 rebounds.

Ja'Heim Hudson had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgia State (4-1). Nelson Phillips added six rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for High Point (2-3). Jaden House added 17 points. Zach Austin had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

