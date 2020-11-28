X

Roberts leads Georgia St. over Toccoa Falls 105-60

Georgia News | 6 minutes ago
Justin Roberts had 23 points as Georgia State easily beat Toccoa Falls 105-60

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts had 23 points as Georgia State romped past Toccoa Falls 105-60 on Friday.

Roberts made 9 of 10 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added six assists.

Eliel Nsoseme had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia State (2-0). Corey Allen added 18 points. Evan Johnson had 12 points.

Georgia State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Alex Forde had 18 points for the Eagles. Luke Baham added 13 points. DJ Thompson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.