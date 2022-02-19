Hamburger icon
Roberts leads Georgia St. over Georgia Southern 58-49

Georgia News
48 minutes ago
Justin Roberts had 14 points as Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 58-49

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Justin Roberts posted 14 points as Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 58-49 on Saturday.

Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points and seven rebounds for Georgia State (13-10, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Kane Williams added six assists. Jalen Thomas had three blocks.

Georgia State totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Andrei Savrasov had 21 points for the Eagles (11-14, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Prince Toyambi added 10 points. Cam Bryant had seven rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 79-63 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Featured
